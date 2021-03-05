https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/05/what-cnns-attempted-fact-check-of-texas-gov-greg-abbott-is-another-journalism-fail/
By now everybody’s aware to what lengths the “fact-checkers” will go to in order to either avoid admitting a Democrat lied or a Republican told the truth. CNN got back into the game with this attempt to debunk Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:
Gov. Greg Abbott, who has said without evidence that migrants expose Texans to Covid-19, is stalling a federal offer to test people released from custody. https://t.co/INGBDG8qwj
— CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2021
“Without evidence”?
What?
DHS publicly said they are releasing COVID+ people. https://t.co/r50CK4VYiJ
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 5, 2021
And that’s even been reported in the media:
This was literally just said like a day ago. CNN is really a parody at this point pic.twitter.com/15GOgxRCml
— alCapp (@al5252) March 5, 2021
https://t.co/QANvbdyhJ6 pic.twitter.com/uRKyY2JMbL
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 5, 2021
— Only in Pictures (@delanonoco) March 5, 2021
I think you need to get with your friends https://t.co/qws4dNvv9l pic.twitter.com/drzRq4PaTF
— NIKKI (@mamabear_jones) March 5, 2021
Say CNN and flush twice! https://t.co/pJYwbhPdCq pic.twitter.com/V3PoueXbu8
— ᒍᑌᒪIᗩᑎ (@vocalOrthodox) March 5, 2021
Other than that, another winner of a “fact check,” CNN!
CNN is just as arm of the democrat party https://t.co/PdyTbcGkvQ
— Ori (@MrXphilly) March 5, 2021
Fact check: TRUE.
So this is one of the more dishonest articles I’ve seen in some time. https://t.co/BXf3BstRHO
— AG (@AGHamilton29) March 5, 2021
Modern journalism: factually correct, still wrong.
— Barking Toad (@BarkingToad) March 5, 2021
They never use the “without evidence” qualifier for any democrat, ever. https://t.co/GWQ90wpwAC
— Janice (@jannyfayray) March 5, 2021
Maybe because CNN just assumes Democrats never lie.