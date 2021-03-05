https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/05/what-cnns-attempted-fact-check-of-texas-gov-greg-abbott-is-another-journalism-fail/

By now everybody’s aware to what lengths the “fact-checkers” will go to in order to either avoid admitting a Democrat lied or a Republican told the truth. CNN got back into the game with this attempt to debunk Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:

Gov. Greg Abbott, who has said without evidence that migrants expose Texans to Covid-19, is stalling a federal offer to test people released from custody. https://t.co/INGBDG8qwj — CNN (@CNN) March 5, 2021

“Without evidence”?

What? DHS publicly said they are releasing COVID+ people. https://t.co/r50CK4VYiJ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 5, 2021

And that’s even been reported in the media:

This was literally just said like a day ago. CNN is really a parody at this point pic.twitter.com/15GOgxRCml — alCapp (@al5252) March 5, 2021

I think you need to get with your friends https://t.co/qws4dNvv9l pic.twitter.com/drzRq4PaTF — NIKKI (@mamabear_jones) March 5, 2021

Other than that, another winner of a “fact check,” CNN!

CNN is just as arm of the democrat party https://t.co/PdyTbcGkvQ — Ori (@MrXphilly) March 5, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

So this is one of the more dishonest articles I’ve seen in some time. https://t.co/BXf3BstRHO — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 5, 2021

Modern journalism: factually correct, still wrong. — Barking Toad (@BarkingToad) March 5, 2021

They never use the “without evidence” qualifier for any democrat, ever. https://t.co/GWQ90wpwAC — Janice (@jannyfayray) March 5, 2021

Maybe because CNN just assumes Democrats never lie.

