https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/05/what-cnns-attempted-fact-check-of-texas-gov-greg-abbott-is-another-journalism-fail/

By now everybody’s aware to what lengths the “fact-checkers” will go to in order to either avoid admitting a Democrat lied or a Republican told the truth. CNN got back into the game with this attempt to debunk Texas Gov. Greg Abbott:

“Without evidence”?

And that’s even been reported in the media:

Other than that, another winner of a “fact check,” CNN!

Fact check: TRUE.

Maybe because CNN just assumes Democrats never lie.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...