What’s Wrong With Nancy? Pelosi Goes on Troubling Rant, Scares Reporters

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.01.17

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held a bizarre, meandering press conference on Thursday, telling confused reporters that she understands “Wall Street” and that “the currency of the realm” is votes.

The House Minority Leader was speaking with journalists during her weekly address when she launched into her puzzling speech, veering wildly between issues such as DACA, community health centers, Wall Street, the debt ceiling, and Medicare.

“Is this more on the subject than you want to know? Stop me if it is, ok?” Pelosi asked the audience.

“As an appropriator, that’s the life I live. Intelligence and appropriations, you see, that’s my focus,” she stated. “The impression was given to us that we voted to lift the debt ceiling many times, many of us. We were kind of lectured on the importance of lifting the debt ceiling to the markets, and we know that. Yes, we know that. We’ve been lifting the debt ceiling, so if you have the votes.”

“Wall street? It’s wall street,” a confused Pelosi added. “Here the currency of the realm is the vote. You have the votes, no discussion necessary, you don’t have the votes, three months, so that’s how we got to that.”

“But, um, we have to get it passed,” said Nancy. “We have the omnibus bills, all the appropriation bills […] we have community health centers, we have extenders for Medicare, we have many items on the agenda.”

“So that is how that went,” she added.

