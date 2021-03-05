https://hannity.com/media-room/whats-wrong-with-nancy-pelosi-says-the-magic-word-to-open-doors-is-open-biden/
What’s Wrong With Nancy? Pelosi Goes on Troubling Rant, Scares Reporters
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.01.17
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held a bizarre, meandering press conference on Thursday, telling confused reporters that she understands “Wall Street” and that “the currency of the realm” is votes.
The House Minority Leader was speaking with journalists during her weekly address when she launched into her puzzling speech, veering wildly between issues such as DACA, community health centers, Wall Street, the debt ceiling, and Medicare.
“Is this more on the subject than you want to know? Stop me if it is, ok?” Pelosi asked the audience.
“As an appropriator, that’s the life I live. Intelligence and appropriations, you see, that’s my focus,” she stated. “The impression was given to us that we voted to lift the debt ceiling many times, many of us. We were kind of lectured on the importance of lifting the debt ceiling to the markets, and we know that. Yes, we know that. We’ve been lifting the debt ceiling, so if you have the votes.”
“Wall street? It’s wall street,” a confused Pelosi added. “Here the currency of the realm is the vote. You have the votes, no discussion necessary, you don’t have the votes, three months, so that’s how we got to that.”
“But, um, we have to get it passed,” said Nancy. “We have the omnibus bills, all the appropriation bills […] we have community health centers, we have extenders for Medicare, we have many items on the agenda.”
“So that is how that went,” she added.
Watch Pelosi’s bizarre press conference above.
FANCY NANCY on SHUTDOWN: ‘This is an Opportunity, Every Crisis Is!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke with reporters during her weekly press briefing Thursday morning; saying the Coronavirus is a good “opportunity” to increase Americans access to “care and credit.”
“We have to open the economy, we have to do so in a way that gives more opportunity for access to care, to credit, to opportunity in our country… This is an opportunity, every crisis is!” said Speaker Pelosi.
Yes, you heard that correctly.
Speaker Pelosi just claimed that “every crisis is” an opportunity. pic.twitter.com/e9sUnhAkDj
— GOP (@GOP) May 27, 2020
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed this week that Congressional Republicans have filed a lawsuit to stop Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “unconstitutional proxy voting scheme” during the Coronavirus pandemic.
“I just filed a lawsuit in federal court to overturn Speaker Pelosi’s unconstitutional proxy voting scheme. It could allow as few as 20 Representatives to control the votes of 220. This is NOT the representative democracy our Founders envisioned or what our Constitution allows,” posted McCarthy on Twitter.
I just filed a lawsuit in federal court to overturn Speaker Pelosi’s unconstitutional proxy voting scheme.
It could allow as few as 20 Representatives to control the votes of 220. This is NOT the representative democracy our Founders envisioned or what our Constitution allows.
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 26, 2020
“This week, House Democrats will break over 230 years of precedent and allow Members of Congress to vote by proxy on the House floor,” McCarthy wrote in a separate statement. “This is not simply arcane parliamentary procedure. It is a brazen violation of the Constitution, a dereliction of our duty as elected officials, and would silence the American people’s voice during a crisis.”
Watch Pelosi’s comments above.