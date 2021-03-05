https://hannity.com/media-room/wheres-joe-psaki-grilled-on-access-to-biden-says-setting-a-final-date-for-solo-press-briefing/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect questions surrounding the inexplicable delay of Joe Biden’s first solo press conference Friday; telling reporters they are working to “set a final date on that.”

“We’re 45 days into the Biden presidency and he has yet to hold a press conference. Why the delay and when can we expect the President to hold a press conference?” asked one journalist.

“Well, first, all of you know the President takes questions several times a week!” said Psaki.

“We look forward to holding a full press conference in the coming weeks, before the end of the month, and we’re working on setting a final date for that. As soon as we do, we’ll let you all know!” she added.

.@PressSec says that President Biden will hold a full press conference by the end of the month: “We’re working on setting a final date for that.” pic.twitter.com/vxAYqcP4Qe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2021

Watch Psaki's comments above.

