Crazy Nancy nearly spit out her dentures again.
Pelosi started giggling and cheesing for the camera on Thursday.
The Democrat leader told viewers “Open Biden” not “Open Sesame” was her new magic word.
She knows Dementia Joe won’t push back on her plans to rip up the Constitution, fling open the borders and drain the wealth from America.
This was just bizarre–
This cannot be real. pic.twitter.com/cXAemFLBIJ
— Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) March 5, 2021