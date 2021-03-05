https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/wyoming-state-legislator-chuck-gray-challenge-rep-liz-cheney-republican

Wyoming state Rep. Chuck Gray has announced a bid to secure the Republican nomination to run for a U.S. House seat in 2022, but in order to secure the GOP nomination Gray will have to defeat incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney in the primary.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching then-President Trump earlier this year.

“It is abundantly clear to those of us who actually live in Wyoming that Liz Cheney views her positions as nothing more than a stepping stone, and we’re just supposed to go along with it. Well, not anymore. Wyoming agrees with President Trump … it is time to get rid of Liz Cheney,” Gray said in a statement. “My proven record of leadership for the people of Wyoming is the polar opposite of hers, and it is why I am proud to announce my intent to seek the Republican Party’s nomination to serve the citizens of Wyoming in the United States House of Representatives.”

