Both Paul and Susan have written, from a personal perspective, about their experiences over the last covid-dominated year. So I thought I may as well weigh in.

I have known over the past year that my reaction to the Wuhan virus is very different from Paul’s. I am not a brave person, but for whatever reason–confidence in my sensational immune system is first on the list–I never worried about covid. I almost never get sick, and never seriously. From the beginning, the Wuhan bug struck me as one more Asian flu that I probably won’t get, and if I do, who cares?

I did, actually, contract H1N1 some years ago. It was a cold that hung on a few days extra. But I didn’t miss any time from work, and I traveled on business while I had it, even though in retrospect I probably shouldn’t have. So all along, my attitude has been: I am not in the least afraid of the Wuhan flu.

For the last year, my wife and I have done everything possible to live normal lives. When restaurants have been open, we have gone out to eat. When gyms have been open, we have worked out. We have gotten together with friends and family whenever possible. On Christmas Day, we had all of our four kids and their families to dinner, a real accomplishment these days, covid aside, given how far-flung our family is. The most salient point was that our family, with children, spouses and grandchildren, could no longer fit at a single large table; we had to use two. Thank you, God.

But our family gathering was “illegal” under the ridiculous and unconstitutional “emergency” orders of Minnesota’s proto-fascist governor, Tim Walz.

We have tried not to be prevented from doing anything because of covid restrictions imposed by our far-left Governor. We have assiduously followed the Walz administration’s ridiculous and, I think, illegal guidelines while still conducting normal lives. When Minnesota’s regulations were too extreme, we met friends for dinner in Wisconsin, a freer state. Life goes on.

I reluctantly shut down my organizations’s office for a couple of months during the Spring of last year. We campaigned against our governor’s incredibly destructive shutdown order, especially as it applied to small businesses–big businesses like Target, Amazon and Costco were open, because the Democrats are the party of big business, while small businesses that sell the same products were closed by government fiat–and succeeded in getting it modified to allow small businesses to open, too.

As soon as it appeared to be legal, we re-opened our office and have been working together in a perfectly healthy environment for nearly a year. I have had a lot of worries over the past year, but for me, catching the Wuhan bug has not numbered among the top 50.

It has been a long battle, but the most important fight has been to preserve normal life in the face of a campaign to drive us all into our basements, under constant Democratic Party control. That fight continues. As always, we must battle back furiously against anyone who says that a loss of our freedoms is “the new normal.”

