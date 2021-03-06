https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/06/abc-news-slips-up-refers-to-those-who-get-pregnant-and-breastfeed-as-women/

Earlier this week, ABC News did a piece on things to consider if you’re expecting a baby and planning on getting the COVID-19 vaccine. What a lot of people noticed, though, was that ABC News referred to these women as “pregnant and breastfeeding people.” If you look further down in the tweet, you’ll see that ABC News screwed up and referred in its subhead to the hateful and exclusionary “pregnant women.”

Here are seven things pregnant and breastfeeding people should consider to make an informed decision about the COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/yM3jEbYAUC — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2021

The network made further lapses in the text of the article, where it was all over the place. “Pfizer and BioNTech became the first vaccine maker to evaluate their COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women when they announced a new trial Thursday,” wrote Katie Kindelan, who added that “Moderna has not yet publicly released a timeline for including pregnant people in clinical trials.”

“Pregnant and breastfeeding people.” Going out on a limb here, but I seem to recall a word for those types of people… https://t.co/892QOEOstP — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 5, 2021

Women. The term you were looking for is “women”. You’re welcome. https://t.co/VH7h6KpnyW — keinegewalt (@keinegewalt) March 5, 2021

Here we go, again …. “pregnant and breastfeeding people” https://t.co/f0h6BX3fzj — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) March 5, 2021

Women. JFC. Women. One word. One beautiful and simple word. Not “Womxn” either, dipfuqs. Women get pregnant. Women breastfeed. This sh*t must be mocked, destroyed, and never see the light of day ever again. https://t.co/yLUr7oxumX — Salty Ben Franklin 🇺🇸🦅🍻🧂 (@dcvandiver) March 5, 2021

Signs of progress! When I was a kid, very little thought was given to the needs and concerns of breastfeeding men. https://t.co/z10eEVBHVN — Nick Uva (@nickuva) March 5, 2021

Stop erasing women from our language and culture. https://t.co/P0khcSYShV — Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸 (@arabbitorduck) March 6, 2021

Pregnant and breastfeeding people is offensive to women (like me) who have carried babies in their wombs and kept them alive with their bodies, feeding them every 2.5 hours, for the first years of their lives https://t.co/jDzbagSDGs — Nicole Russell (@russell_nm) March 6, 2021

During the time of the most militant feminism we’ve seen in decades, they are completely silent on this. Imagine being ok with being dehumanized like this. https://t.co/OvOWxoF8Mx — Fredrick J Marion Jr (@FreddieFrey) March 5, 2021

I’m a dude but this must really irritate women. Apparently they are going full tilt with crap like “breastfeeding people.” Cultural marxism is cancer. https://t.co/8pUjfZ7dwm — LetsBeFriends (@CovfefeLover1) March 5, 2021

A hospital in the U.K. was trying to get “chestfeeding” to catch on just a couple of months ago.

Canceling women? Just by referring to them as “menstruators,” “people who bleed,” “vulva owners,” and “birthing people” instead? It’s actually a wonder that Women’s History Month is being allowed.

prxgnant and brxastfxxding pxoplx https://t.co/uSSuAA6xfo — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) March 5, 2021

They are erasing women right before our eyes. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) March 5, 2021

Only hateful Trans-Exclusive Radical Feminists (TERFs) believe that nonsense.

