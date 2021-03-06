https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/jason-miller-says-trump-has-not-talked-about-dropping-pence-ticket?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Trump adviser Jason Miller says that the former president has not talked about replacing former Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket if he decides to mount another presidential bid.

“I can tell you, as someone who probably speaks with him on the political side as much, if not more than anybody else, never once has there been a conversation internally or in a group about doing something different for the VP position for 2024 if he decides to go that route,” Miller said, according to Mediaite. “President Trump and Vice President Pence have had a couple of really good conversations since President Trump left office.”

Bloomberg, citing individuals “familiar with the discussions,” reported that close advisers would like Trump to select a different running mate. “Privately, he’s discussed alternatives to Pence as he takes stock of who he believes stood with him at the end of his term and who didn’t, according to two of the people,” the outlet reported.

Bloomberg noted that Miller said “no such conversations are happening” regarding choosing an alternative to Pence if Trump runs again, and that Trump “hasn’t made any decisions regarding a potential 2024 run.”

The outlet also reported that “In Trump’s camp, there’s been no serious consideration of future vice presidential candidates yet, the people familiar with the matter said.”

