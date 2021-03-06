https://bigleaguepolitics.com/anonymous-federal-informant-testifies-against-boogaloo-boys-implicated-in-whitmer-kidnapping-plot/

An anonymous federal informant recently gave testimony against several “Boogaloo Boys” accused of kidnapping Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year.

The deep state’s snitch, referred to only under the alias of “Dan” during the preliminary hearings, gave testimony against Pete Musico, 43; Joseph Morrison, 26; and Paul Bellar, 22. They are three of the 14 individuals implicated in a so-called kidnapping plot that appears to be in actuality little more than drunken bravado exploited by the feds to destroy lives and justify a further crackdown against the 1st Amendment.

“I was scrolling through Facebook one day, and they popped up as a suggestion post,” Dan said of the “Wolverine Watchmen” group he found on social media. “I clicked on the page, and it had a few questions to answer.”

The rat wore a wire and sought out law enforcement in order to demonize the patriots. It has been confirmed that at least one federal informant was paid thousands of dollars to set up the sting. It is unclear if Dan was in fact the individual tasked with setting up the supposed militia plotters.



Big League Politics has reported about the dubious circumstances surrounding this case since the arrest was announced as an October Surprise last year to demonize Trump and his supporters:

A constitutional Michigan sheriff recently made some controversial comments about the thwarted raid against Governor Gretchen Whitmer that was promulgated by a confidential informant getting paid thousands of dollars by the feds. While the plot itself is incredibly dubious and has all the makings of another FBI scam, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf believes that making a citizens arrest on Whitmer is justified considering the onslaught of intolerable acts she has inflicted upon her constituents. Leaf said he had dealt with some of the militia members and that they had always been nice and respectful when he had seen them at events. “I was shocked. I did not see this coming with those guys, but still, we can’t convict them in the news media here. They do have the right to a fair trial,” he said. Leaf did not throw the militia members under the bus. He said he does not regret sharing a stage with two of them at an anti-Whitmer rally earlier in the year, and he understands their motives considering Whitmer’s heinous abuses of her authority. “It’s just a charge,” Leaf explained. “And they say it’s a plot to kidnap. You got to remember that, are they trying to kidnap, because a lot of people are angry with the governor, and they want her arrested. So are they trying to arrest or was it a kidnap attempt?” Leaf asked. “You can still in Michigan, if it’s a felony, you can make a felony arrest,” Leaf continued, citing Michigan state law to justify his point. “And it doesn’t say if you’re in elected office that you’re exempt from that arrest. So, I have to look at it from that angle, and I’m hoping that’s more of what it is. As a matter of fact, these guys are innocent until proven guilty so I’m not even sure if they had any part of it,” he added.

Whitmer should be apprehended for the nursing home catastrophe she committed by housing COVID-19 patients next to the elderly and vulnerable. In time, it may prove that a warrant is issued for her arrest- no militias needed.

