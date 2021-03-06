https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/another-wyoming-state-rep-primary-liz-cheney/

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has turned her back on her voters.

After voting to impeach Trump, Liz Cheney has not stopped smearing Trump.

Due to her smears of Trump, many in the party called for her removal.

The Republican establishment protected her by using a secret ballot vote.

Luckily, she has primary opponents.

Wyoming state Rep. Chuck Gray announced he would primary Liz Cheney.

AP reported:

Wyoming state Rep. Chuck Gray announced on Thursday that he will run against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary for the state’s at-large district. Gray, who announced his run on social media and in a statement, becomes the latest challenger that will seek to unseat the congresswoman after she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Back in January, Wyoming State Senator Anthony Bouchard announced that he also intended on primarying Liz Cheney.

Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard (@AnthonyBouchard) is running against Liz Cheney in 2022 He also sponsored the voter ID bill that passed the Wyoming House Wednesday — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 5, 2021

The great people of Wyoming deserve better than Liz Cheney.

