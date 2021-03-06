https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-trans-kids-are-beautiful-republicans-doing-a-lot-of-harm-to-children-advocates-biological-males-in-girls-sports

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) advocated for biological male athletes who identify as female to be allowed in girls’ sports and accused Republicans of “doing a lot of harm to children” in a tweet posted Friday night.

“Trans kids are awesome, incredible, beautiful, and wonderful. Bigotry is not,” AOC tweeted. “Republicans need to stop obsessing over other people’s gender identity bc frankly it’s very weird and they’re doing a lot of harm to children who are just trying to be themselves.”

The New York City representative added the hashtag, #LetKidsPlay, a reference to opposition to Republicans’ move to protect girls and women’s sports.

Ocasio-Cortez was quote-tweeting a post from fellow NYC Democrat Mondaire Jones: “I’m hearing @RogerMarshallMD has offered an amendment to the COVID relief bill to ban trans kids from playing sports,” he wrote. “Let me make sure I understand Senate rules here: Americans don’t deserve a $15 min wage, but it’s cool to attack and exclude trans kids in sports? #LetKidsPlay .”

The amendment does not exclude transgender children from sports, however. Instead, it separates athletes based on biology, as opposed to gender identity.

Last month, the Biden administration’s Department of Justice withdrew support for a lawsuit brought by three high school female athletes that would block biological males from competing in girls’ sports in Connecticut, The Daily Wire reported. The suit was backed by Trump-nominated former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Alanna Smith, one of three girls who had brought the lawsuit, blasted the Biden Administration over the withdrawal during a recent appearance on Fox News.

“I got involved after I ran against the biological males at the New England meet because in the 200 meter I took third place when I should have gotten runner-up,” Smith said. “And it’s not really about placement but it’s all about knowing that I work so many hours a week to be able to get runner-up in New England’s [championships] as a freshman. And I am really disappointed in the news, because me and the other girls, Selina and Chelsea, have worked really hard to get our stories out there, to get people to realize that fairness needs to be restored in our sport and all other women’s sports.”

Smith added that “people should realize that a lot of biological females have missed out on making it to meets that really matter, like states and regionals, and the transgender athletes have taken spots on the podium that belong to biological females.”

“We train for so many days a week, so many hours to be able to be the best in our state and the best in our region, and these biological males are just taking it away from us and we really deserve it,” the girl said.

On January 20, President Joe Biden signed an executive order stating, “Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports.”

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the order “does not impose any new guidelines that would immediately bring changes to school sports … Instead, it requires federal agencies, including the U.S. Education Department, to review existing policies and programs to determine whether they are in line with the new guidance prohibiting discrimination based on gender and sexuality, and to implement changes if needed.”