During an episode of Steve Bannon’s The War Room, Steve Bannon, Author Mike McCormick, and National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam discussed that it is time to prepare for the transition of power between Biden and Harris.
According to Bannon, something about Joe Biden is just not right.
Bannon said Biden’s “eyes now are dead.”
He also pointed out that Kamala is taking a much bigger role than prior Vice Presidents.
The Mainstream Media is covering this up.
The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on how Biden is being hidden by his handlers.
Kamala has taken many calls with foreign leaders:
Developing: Kamala Harris Already Taking Calls from Foreign Leaders for China Joe — Media Still Ignores His Obvious Dementia
Kamala Harris Takes Call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Behalf of Joe Biden
Biden is the first President since 1981 to not give their first State of the Union speech by the end of February:
Why Is Biden First President Since 1981 To Not Give First SOTU Speech By End Of February?…Will Kamala Have To Step In?
Joe Biden is also dodging the press.
Biden has been in office for over 40 days but has yet to do a press conference.
Trump and Obama had their first press conferences much earlier:
The lack of a press conference is in stark contrast to his predecessors — former President Barack Obama held one 20 days after he was inaugurated and former President Donald Trump took questions 27 days in.
Who is running this White House?