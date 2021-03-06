https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/bannon-time-prepare-transition-power-biden-harris/

During an episode of Steve Bannon’s The War Room, Steve Bannon, Author Mike McCormick, and National Pulse Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam discussed that it is time to prepare for the transition of power between Biden and Harris.

According to Bannon, something about Joe Biden is just not right.

TRENDING: Ben Stein Issues WARNING: Suffers Severe Side Effects from COVID Vaccine DAYS AFTER Getting Shot (VIDEO)

Bannon said Biden’s “eyes now are dead.”

He also pointed out that Kamala is taking a much bigger role than prior Vice Presidents.

The Mainstream Media is covering this up.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on how Biden is being hidden by his handlers.

Kamala has taken many calls with foreign leaders:

Biden is the first President since 1981 to not give their first State of the Union speech by the end of February:

Joe Biden is also dodging the press.

Biden has been in office for over 40 days but has yet to do a press conference.

Trump and Obama had their first press conferences much earlier:

The New York Post reported:

The lack of a press conference ​​is in stark contrast to his predecessors — former President Barack Obama held one 20 days after he was inaugurated and former President Donald Trump took questions 27 days in.

Who is running this White House?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

