https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/06/ben-shapiro-tackles-minimum-wage-in-first-episode-of-new-daily-wire-show-debunked/

Daily Wire founder and podcast host Ben Shapiro released the first episode of his new show “Debunked,” which tackles common leftist myths that pervade the culture, for paid subscribers on Feb. 26. Shapiro’s inaugural episode focused on the minimum wage and why increasing it will only be to the detriment of the American worker.

“I’m incredibly excited about the launch of ‘Debunked,’ a new show for our members that will focus on analyzing and deconstructing some of the most common leftist myths in American life,” Shapiro told The Federalist. “The series will be fast-moving and hard-hitting, tackling issues in 15 minutes or less.”

The release comes after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced a $15 federal minimum wage amendment as part of the hotly-contested $1.9 trillion COVID-19 spending package. The amendment was struck down in the Senate on Friday, with seven Democrats and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine in opposition. Only 42 senators total supported the wage increase, but it required 60 to pass into law.

“What people are willing to pay for a product is one of the factors in determining the price of labor. The other factor in determining the price of labor is the market for labor,” Shapiro said on his new show. “Supply and demand are the name of the game when it comes to setting wages and setting prices. And essentially all a wage is, is a price for labor.”

On the day of the 2020 presidential election, The Daily Wire announced that podcast host Candace Owens would be joining the staff to host a live show. The conservative outlet released its first feature film “Run Hide Fight” in January, and Shapiro wrote an op-ed announcing The Daily Wire’s foray into film and entertainment. Two weeks ago, The Daily Wire said it was bringing on former “Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano for a new film project.

“My mentor, Andrew Breitbart, always said politics is downstream of culture. What he meant by this is that more people are shaped by the culture that surrounds them than by politics directly: We consume movies and TV shows; we get together and discuss the latest in sports; we join in churches and at universities and at restaurants to discuss our lives. We swim in a sea of culture. In large part, we’re defined by the culture in which we swim,” Shapiro wrote.

The first episode of his new show referenced 2017 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics that said out of the 80 million hourly-paid workers in America, only 2.3 percent of people received the $7.25 federal minimum wage. Shapiro harped on the fact that 25 percent of minimum wage employees are below the age of 25, comprising 8 percent of all teenagers.

“It means that minimum wage jobs are very often the first jobs that people take,” said The Daily Wire host. “Many, many people start at minimum wage jobs and work their way up the food chain. This means the minimum wage jobs are particularly attractive for both employers and employees, for people who don’t have tremendous levels of skill. Actually, about two-thirds of people in minimum wage jobs are going to be making more than minimum wage within one year.”

“Ben is a once-in-a-generation talent, and we’re thrilled that each week he will apply the wit and reason that have made him one of America’s most beloved political commentators toward debunking the junk being peddled by the left,” said Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing on the launch of “Debunked.”

“Debunked” aims to cover a wide spectrum of ideas in order to arm conservatives with the facts they need to invalidate lies that are perpetuated by the corporate media and leftist institutions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

