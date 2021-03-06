https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/bible-reading-boosted-mental-health-christians-pandemic-poll-says/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Reading the Bible during the pandemic has improved the mental health of a large segment of Christians and also eased their anxiety about the future, according to a new United Kingdom survey.

The poll of 1,123 practicing Christians who attend church and read the Bible at least monthly found that 33 percent say reading the Bible has improved their mental health during the pandemic, while 28 percent say it has increased their confidence in the future. Another 42 percent say it has boosted their hope in God. Most in the survey say reading the Bible has allowed their mental health and their beliefs about the future and God to remain the same, rather than decreasing. The survey was conducted by Christian Research for the Bible Society.

“It’s encouraging to see that the Bible is giving people hope and confidence,” said Andrew Ollerton, author of The Bible Course, a publication and course by the Bible Society.

