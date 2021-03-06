https://noqreport.com/2021/03/06/bible-scholar-jeff-kinley-globalists-may-use-covid-turmoil-to-usher-in-the-antichrist/

With the economic and psychological toll of Covid-19 still rising across the globe, many Bible-believers are wondering if we’re entering the end times foretold in scripture. What do the Books of Revelation, Daniel, and other prophetic portions of the Bible say about what we’re experiencing today? More importantly, what does the Bible say about what we can expect in the near future?

Bible scholar Jeff Kinley joined me on the latest episode of NOQ Report to answer these and other questions. His upcoming book, Aftershocks: Christians Entering a New Era of Global Crisis, looks into the scriptures for clues about what’s to come. He also analyzes the events unfolding around us as turmoil reigns through economic hardships, racial tensions, political upheaval, and growing animosity between nations.

“The Bible talks about some very specific events and issues that the world will face in the actual end times,” Kinley said. “And we’ve just been through just a complete upheaval in our world system right now. How does this relate to the end times, where are we in this whole thing, and how long is it going to last?”

There has been a rising interest in the Bible and specifically the eschatological aspects as we await prophecies to unfold. But there is also a major challenge the modern church faces as many have fallen away from the faith. This, too, was foretold in the Bible.

“Even in America, since 1993 we’ve never seen such decline in church attendance,” he continued. “In fact, a third less people go to church now than they did about 30 years ago. Some 75 to 150 churches every week in America are closing their doors.”

It isn’t necessarily Covid-19 itself that we should fear, though there’s always a chance that it can mutate and become far more deadly. It’s the fear caused by the pandemic and heightened by many in government that poses the greatest risk. While so many push for unity as a result of Covid-19 and its various repercussions, the push for globalism has become aggressive. Peddlers of ideologies and systems like “The Great Reset” are taking advantage of the chaos and fear to advance their agenda.

“Right on the heels of the whole corona madness, the corona chaos has been a call for one world unity, a call for globalization,” Kinley said. “In fact, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and even Prince Charles and the former Secretary General of UN have all called for a global reset, of a global governance system that is to be headed up, they say, by one man.”

Alarm bells should be ringing in anyone who has read and believes in their Bible. The sentiment coming from the globalist elites are echoes of Bible prophecy, particularly the coming rise of a world leader who will unite the world under his rule.

“It would almost be comical if it just weren’t so true, is that they’re just playing into the Bible’s description of what the end times are going to be,” Kinley noted. “That the world will become one after a great crisis, and there will be one man to lead the whole thing.”

Wars and rumors of wars were mentioned by Jesus Christ as preceding the end of days. In the Middle East, peace deals brokered by President Trump are already looking to be in danger as Iran rattles its sabers at the world. Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Yemen are escalating their military efforts. China and India, the two largest nations in the world, seem poised for military conflict at any moment. All the while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris appear to be making matters worse.

It all comes back to the globalist intentions and the coming world leader who will claim to bring peace.

“We see in Revelation 6 that there’s going to be a world leader that’s gonna come onto the scene,” Kinley said. “The Bible calls him a rider on the white horse. He has a bow but he doesn’t have any arrows and most Bible commentators believe that means that he comes and he conquers peacefully. So, something would have to set in motion a chaotic world event or a chaotic world culture for one person to be able to step onto the scene and bring a sense of calm to that.”

We have not seen a time in modern history in which global chaos was more prevalent. This chaos is a necessary component through which Satan will be able to get people to willfully embrace his machinations.

“One of the things that we see—and this is something that really kind of jumped out at me as I wrote this book—is that when you begin with some sort of national or global crisis, then after that you predictably have a sense of chaos,” Kinley said. “People don’t know what to do, there’s a lot of fear, there’s some panic. Some of this thing on the heels simultaneously with social unrest, racial tension, anarchy in the streets, all of these that are happening in our country that really just contribute to a crisis mentality.”

One of the biggest weaknesses of man is our inherent desire for safety and security. The vast majority of sane people abhor the type of chaos we’re seeing around us. Many will be willing to give up freedoms and even ignore scripture if it means peace and survival. And governments will try to provide it for us.

“You have the government trying to bring a sense of calm to it and then in the end, scripture predicts that government ends up being in control,” Kinley said. “Satan has an agenda and according to scripture in Revelation 13 there’s going to be one person—the Antichrist, scripture calls him—that’s gonna really be in charge of the world. He’s going to bring that sense of calm initially but his endgame is to control. His endgame is to take freedom away and to have more of a groupthink mentality for the purpose of him being worshipped.”

Are we in or entering the end times? Tens of millions of Americans believe we are. Covid-19, racial tensions, and rumors of wars combine to make circumstances ripe for prophecy to unfold around us today. Stay frosty.

