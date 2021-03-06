https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/biden-admin-eyes-virginia-military-base-handle-flood-migrant-children/

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Biden administration is looking at using Fort Lee, a Virginia Army base, as a site to house a surge in unaccompanied migrant children, according to Reuters, citing at US Department of Health and Human services (HHS) notice and confirmed by a Pentagon spokesman.

In the notice, HHS said it urgently needs to find more shelter space for unaccompanied minors. The department said it must “aggressively” find solutions for the rising number of children entering the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This, after Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas confidently said on Monday there was no crisis at the southern border following reports that the Biden administration was reopening a Trump-era overflow facility in an effort to handle the surge in child migrants.

