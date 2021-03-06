https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/541969-biden-announces-payments-of-1400-will-begin-in-march

President BidenJoe BidenSenate holds longest vote in history as Democrats scramble to save relief bill Ex-Trump appointee arrested in Capitol riot complains he won’t be able to sleep in jail Biden helps broker Senate deal on unemployment benefits MORE on Saturday announced that the $1,400 coronavirus stimulus checks will begin being distributed in March.

The payments come after the Senate passed the nearly $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill Saturday in a 50-49 partisan vote.

This is the first round of stimulus checks that will be given out under Biden. Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump announces new tranche of endorsements DeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll Lawmakers demand changes after National Guard troops at Capitol sickened from tainted food MORE passed two stimulus checks last year, one for $1,200 and another for $600.

The payments will go to 85 percent of Americans, Reuters reported.

The $1.9 trillion bill was debated for weeks among senators, with provisions such as an increase to a $15 minimum wage being taken out in order to get the bill through.

“This plan puts us on a path to beating the virus. This plan gives those families who are struggling the most the help and the breathing room they need to get through this moment. This plan gives small businesses in this country a fighting chance to survive,” Biden said after the bill was passed.

This is the first major bill Democrats were able to push through after they won the House, Senate and White House during the 2020 elections.

“It’s a good day today. When we took office 45 days ago, I promised the American people help was on the way. Today, I can say we’ve taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise that help is on the way,” Biden added.

