Joe Biden mumbled through remarks on the “American Rescue Plan” after Senate Democrats passed the massive $1.9 trillion bill without one Republican vote.

Biden could hardly speak as he tried to explain the massive Covid bill… and he was reading from a teleprompter.

Joe Biden’s mental faculties are no more yet the media refuses to acknowledge he has dementia.

WATCH:

This is why Biden’s handlers won’t let him answer any questions from the press.

Shortly after Biden struggled through prepared remarks on Saturday, he shuffled away from the lectern as the White House cut the live feed.

