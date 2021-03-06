https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/biden-mumbles-10-minutes-dems-pass-1-9-trillion-covid-relief-bill-without-gop-support-shuffles-away-podium-ignores-reporters-video/

Joe Biden mumbled through remarks on the “American Rescue Plan” after Senate Democrats passed the massive $1.9 trillion bill without one Republican vote.

Democrat Senators on Saturday went around Republicans by passing the bill through budget reconciliation, a process that requires only a simple majority vote.

Joe Biden praised Schumer and took credit for helping the senate break the log-jam that led to a “vote-a-rama.”

Glassy-eyed Biden blathered on for about 10 minutes before shuffling away from the lectern.

As usual, Joe Biden shuffled away and ignored reporters shouting questions as the White House cut the feed.

WATCH:

** Joe Biden is now the first US President in 100 years NOT to hold a press conference in his first 30 days in office.

He can’t.

** Joe Biden is the first US President NOT to hold a State of the Union Address or Joint Session of Congress Address in almost 100 years.

** And Joe Biden is the first US President to COMPLETELY OPEN the US Southern border to illegal aliens, even sick ones, during a pandemic.

