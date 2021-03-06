https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-sign-executive-order-aiming-increase-access-voter-registration?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden is slated to sign an executive order on Sunday that seeks to increase access to voter registration and election information.

“The executive order will direct the head of each federal agency to submit to the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy a strategic plan outlining ways their agency can promote voter registration and participation within 200 days,” according to the White House.

One element of the order calls for analyzing any obstacles to voting for the disabled. Another aspect pertains to military members, as it will “direct the Secretary of Defense within 200 days to establish procedures to annually offer each member of the Armed Forces on active duty the opportunity to register to vote in federal elections, update voter registration, or request an absentee ballot.”

The order will seek to supply voting access and education to incarcerated Americans.

It “will direct the Attorney General to establish procedures to provide educational materials related to voter registration and voting, and to the extent practicable, to facilitate voter registration, for all eligible individuals in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons,” according to the White House.

The order comes after the recent House passage of H.R. 1, a sweeping package that did not receive any Republican votes but that the president supports.

