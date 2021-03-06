https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/bidens-dhs-no-plans-test-thousands-migrants-streaming-across-southern-border-not-tested-anyone/

In August Joe Biden said he’d shut down the country if he had to in order to stop the coronavirus.

That was all a lie.

Joe Biden’s first move as US President was to open the US southern border.

In February over 20,000 illegals and fake refugees were flooding across the US border each week.

And now there are reports that DHS has no plans to test all of the fake refugees before they are set free into the US interior.

TRENDING: Update: Trump Sent a Cease-and-Desist to the RNC Demanding They Stop Using His Name

The Washington Examiner reported:

U.S. border officials have no plans for personnel on the southern border to administer coronavirus tests on migrants, which could risk the spread of the virus as thousands of families and children are released from federal custody into border communities and travel across the United States. The Biden administration is struggling to respond to the escalating situation on the U.S.-Mexico border, where about 20,000 people were encountered illegally entering the country each week in February. Border officials are able to send adults immediately back to Mexico, but they cannot return children and some families. Several border lawmakers are concerned that the government will not test migrants in federal custody before letting people out of custody in communities across the border, where migrants will board buses and flights and then embark to their final destinations around the country. Border Patrol agents look over migrants for symptoms of COVID-19, but the Border Patrol itself cannot administer rapid coronavirus tests and has not tested anyone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

