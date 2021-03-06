https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/541972-bowling-green-state-university-student-in-critical-condition-fraternity

A student at Bowling Green State University is in critical condition following an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol, prompting a fraternity to be placed on interim suspension.

Local CBS affiliate WBNS-TV reported that the incident allegedly occurred at Pi Kappa Alpha (PIKE) off of the Ohio school’s campus on Thursday.

Family attorney Sean Alto identified the student as sophomore Stone Foltz. The lawyer told ABC News Saturday that Foltz is being kept alive while doctors work to donate his organs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fraternity’s international organization told ABC that it was “horrified and outraged” by the incident, adding that the Bowling Green chapter has been placed on administrative suspension.

University leaders said they will be meeting with students to determine the long-term future of fraternities and sororities on campus.

“As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity,” the Pi Kappa Alpha international organization said, according to ABC.

The organization in its initial statement to the news outlet incorrectly said that Foltz had died.

“We extend our deepest and sincere sympathy to the student’s family and friends and all of those affected by this tragic loss,” read the statement, which was later updated to remove any suggestion that Foltz had passed away.

Alto called the fraternity’s initial statement saying Foltz had died “insensitive and inappropriate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The info is still coming out, just wait and gather the facts,” Alto told ABC. “It’s horrible to do this in advance of the family. They are solely focused on their son, their brother, their grandson.”

A social media post from Foltz’s mother that Alto shared with CBS’s Toledo, Ohio affiliate WTOL urged people to not promote misinformation on her son’s condition.

“Please have respect, be considerate and passionate,” she wrote. “Please don’t post comments on details of what you heard. Stone is still with us for the time as we go thru the process to donate his organs. Hug your children and tell them everyday how much you love them.”

The university has a strict anti-hazing policy that states, “the BGSU community is unconditionally opposed to any situation created intentionally to produce mental or physical discomfort, embarrassment, harassment or ridicule.”

The school defines hazing as “any action or activity which has the purpose or effect of inflicting physical or mental harm, embarrassment, or anxiety or which is a violation of law,” as well as “any action or situation that intentionally or unintentionally endangers a student in connection with an initiation into, an affiliation with, or the maintenance of membership in any organization, club, team or activity that is affiliated with the University.”

“It is no defense to a violation of this Policy that an individual consented to the alleged hazing activity or that the alleged hazing activity occurred off University premises,” the policy adds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

