On November 23, 2020, attorney Matthew DePerno of DePerno Law filed a lawsuit on behalf of Central Lake resident William Bailey against Antrim County, MI. In addition to thousands of votes that were flipped from President Trump to Democrat candidate Joe Biden in Antrim County, MI, in the November election, Bailey was concerned about ballots that were re-run through the Dominion tabulator machine after a 262-262 tie on a vote a ballot initiative that would allow a marijuana establishment to be located within the Village of Central Lake.

Michigan’s radical Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson blamed the incredible vote switch from President Trump to Biden, as well as additional unexplainable errors on Antrim County County Clerk Cheryl Guy, saying it was simply a “clerical” error.

On November 12, the Antrim Review interviewed Sheryl Guy about the massive vote switch from Trump to Biden that drew national attention to the rural county in northern Michigan. Faced with inaccurate general election results Wednesday morning, the day after the Nov. 3 election, Guy and her staff, as well as several other Antrim County officials and the Antrim County Board of Canvassers, spent the next three very long days attempting to correct them, which they were finally able to do late Friday night, after starting over completely.

“Once we were finally able to determine what had gone wrong, we had to recount all of the results and enter them into the re-calibrated tabulator,” she said earlier this week. “It was like a brand-new election to us, but we finally got correct numbers, which the Board of Canvassers was able to certify, at 10 p.m. Friday night.”

13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer wasn’t buying it. At 5:30 PM on Friday, December 4, Judge Elsenheimer granted permission to William Bailey and his attorney’s team of IT experts to conduct a forensic study of the 16 Dominion voting machines, tabulators, thumb drives, related software and the Clerk’s “master tabulator.

Matthew DePerno quickly assembled a team of seven highly trained forensic IT experts who agreed to arrive the following day to conduct the forensic examination.

After 8 hours, the collection was complete. With 16 CF cards (similar to SIM cards), 16 thumb drives, and forensic images of the Dominion voting machines in hand, the IT team was escorted to the local Antrim County Airport by two Antrim County Sheriff vehicles, where they boarded their jet plane with evidence in hand.

On December 14, following a Zoom call hearing that included lawyers representing Secretary of State Benson, who injected herself into the case, attorney Matt DePerno was granted permission by Judge Elsenheimer to make the results public.

From the report:

After the forensic examination of 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim, Co. MI, Allied Security Operations Group has concluded that the Dominion Voting machines were assigned a 68.05% error rate. DePerno explained that when ballots are put through the machine, a whopping 68.05% error rate means that 68.05% of the ballots are sent for bulk adjudication, which means they collect the ballots in a folder. “The ballots are sent somewhere where people in another location can change the vote,” DePerno explained. The allowable election error rate established by the Federal Election Commission guidelines is 1 in 250,000 ballots or .0008%. Based on the Allied Security Operations report, Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno states: “we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified.

On January 13, Judge Elsenheimer ordered Michigan’s far-left Secretary of State to turn over all communications with Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google to attorney Matt DePerno.

Yesterday, we learned from attorney Matt DePerno that Antrim County County Clerk Sheryl Guy, who is listed as a material witness in the ongoing election fraud case in Antrim County, dismissed the case without notice. Why would Guy dismiss the election fraud case when Michigan Secretary of State Benson and the media have already exonerated her? What would she (or anyone else) have to lose by allowing the lawsuit to play out and allowing the truth to be discovered about what happened in our November elections with the Dominion voting machines? By now, most of our readers know that Sheryl Guy is the Antrim County clerk. In that position, she is charged with receiving and maintaining court records. Sheryl Guy is also a material witness in the case. We know that the results in Antrim County on November 3, 2020, were wrongfully skewed in favor of presidential candidate Joe Biden, who received 1,809 votes more than he should have received. President Donald Trump received 5,239 votes fewer than he should have received. Cheryl Guy has claimed that this computer malfunction was entirely her fault, resulting in a 7,048 vote swing when only 15,949 votes were cast. The erroneous vote tabulation of 44% was discovered by county residents rather than Cheryl Guy who published the incorrect results on the county website. We also know that on November 4, 2020, at 11:03 pm, important system files and adjudication records contained in the Antrim County election management system (EMS) were deleted in violation of Michigan law. Cheryl Guy has recently admitted that she instructed her staff to delete these files the day after the election. The Antrim County prosecutor’s office is currently conducting a criminal investigation into these deleted files and other events that led to the erroneous vote count.

Again, Sheryl Guy is listed as a material witness in the ongoing election fraud case in Antrim County. She will be deposed later this month. Yesterday, we learned from attorney Matt DePerno, that without notice on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Cheryl Guy instructed her staff to dismiss the election fraud case. She then closed the case entirely, incorrectly citing her authority to manage court cases. Why would Guy dismiss the election fraud case when Michigan Secretary of State Benson and the media have all exonerated her? What would she (or anyone else) have to lose by allowing the lawsuit to play out and allowing the truth to be discovered about what happened in our November elections with the Dominion voting machines? Why is Sheryl Guy still working in the Antrim County clerk’s office and why hasn’t she been placed on administrative leave. Indeed, her entire presence in the county building where election equipment and software are stored and where court records are processed in a huge conflict of interest and demonstrates a continued lack of judgment by county officials. Her actions on Wednesday may give rise to additional claims against the county, including continued violations of the plaintiff’s constitutional rights. DePerno explained to us that he is currently in the discovery phase of the lawsuit, and has absolutely no idea why Ms. Guy took it upon herself to dismiss the case. DePerno found out about the incredible actions of the Antrim County Clerk Cheryl Guy through a Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger, who simply left a message for him on his cell phone asking if he heard about the developments in the Antrim case? DePerno sent Mauger an email asking him to explain. Mauger responded to his question, simply telling him that Ms. Guy had dismissed the case. On Thursday, March 4, 2021, Judge Elsenheimer issued two separate orders immediately reinstating the case and stating “The Clerk’s Non-Service dismissal was improper.” It appears Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger was informed immediately by someone about the dismissal. But it is entirely unclear why Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger sat on this explosive development and failed to run the story of the dismissal. It is also unclear whether Guy acted on her own initiative or whether she was instructed to interfere with the case by other parties or outside interests. But what is certain is that her actions have put Antrim County at risk of additional claims and damages. The case that Guy attempted to dismiss gives attorneys until April 8 to complete discovery, with a settlement conference scheduled for May 11 and, if necessary, a non-jury trial would be scheduled for June 8, 2021. We reached out to Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger to ask him why he didn’t write about this bombshell story, considering he’s known about it for two days? He told us he didn’t find the story newsworthy, adding that Sheryl Guy wasn’t the person who informed him about the case being dismissed.

