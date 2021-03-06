https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/breaking-exclusive-ballots-arizonas-maricopa-county-found-shredded-dumpster-days-senate-audit-begin/

Piles of shredded ballots were located today in a dumpster in Maricopa County Arizona. This find occurs only days before the Senate’s audit of the county’s 2020 election results is due to start.

For months the Board of Supervisors in Maricopa County have blocked and delayed any independent audit performed by the Arizona Senate of the County’s results in the 2020 Presidential election. As we’ve reported previously, after being subpoenaed by the Arizona Senate and then suing the Senate to prevent a Senate audit of their 2020 election results, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) agreed to have an audit if they could pick the auditors. The two firms they picked they claimed were the only two who were certified by the governmental body the US Election Assistance Commission (EAC). However, we found that these firms were not certified at the time they were selected by the MCBOS:

The MCBOS went ahead and hired the firms they wanted to perform their audit but the audits were never structured to find any suspected fraud in the county. The validity of the 2 million ballots in the county was never even considered in the programs reportedly used by these audit firms:

This is probably why these audits were set up the way they were (so no fraud would be identified). The auditors came to Phoenix and performed their work and some patriots found out that they could be observed on cameras in the facility where they were doing the work. These patriots watched and even sent a couple of individuals down to the center to check things out late one night. These individuals were greeted with a network that was labeled “f##k you”.

And as we reported, the audits were unprofessional in other areas as well:

This is when the Arizona Senate said enough and passed a bill that would grant the Arizona legislature the authority to subpoena election records like ballots and tabulating equipment and ignore any laws to the contrary.

The Senate is now in the process of selecting an auditor(s) to perform their audit. As the day for their audit approaches the heat must have gotten too hot for those guarding the ballots in Maricopa County.

Per our source on the ground in the County, yesterday an individual went by the Maricopa County Tabulation and election center and found doors wide open with seeming uninhibited access to the facility.

Today some other interested individuals in the county stopped by the same facility and found huge piles of ballots in the dumpster outside the facility.

Someone ordered the ballots be shredded.

This is not the first state where we found shredded ballots after the election. This also occurred in Georgia, another state where Biden won by a very slim margin.

What a mess. The corrupt FBI won’t investigate obvious crimes. The corrupt media won’t report them. The communist-leaning Democrats cover them up.

