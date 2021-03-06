https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60453ed05db3705aa0abc772
The board that oversees the U.S. Capitol Police is beginning a search for a permanent police chief as the fallout from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol continues…
Around 3,000 anti-vaccination protesters from across Romania have converged outside the parliament building in Bucharest as authorities announced new restrictions amid a rise of COVID-19 infections…
Police in Kentucky are trying to identify the source of suspected overdoses that resulted in three deaths and sickened several other people, including two police officers…
Greek police have clashed with more than 500 protesters in an Athens suburb, using tear gas and stun grenades to disperse the crowd…
Democrat New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy stood by his decision to send sickly Covid patients back into nursing homes. Democrat Murphy was one of the several governors, including Cuomo, Whitmer and New…