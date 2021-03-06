https://politicrossing.com/can-you-increase-prosperity-by-taxing-success/

Business growth is a topic among every business leader. Business leaders often wonder where they can find the best business advice and counsel to build their business. Although good business counsel can be found in many books, there is only one book that contains all of the best business secrets that business leaders need to know to build a successful business and life.

That sacred book is the Bible. I have studied the Bible for years and have often read the words for encouragement, consolation, improvement, and inspiration. I have also found that it contains the best principles to build a successful and growing business. As a result businesses that practice the second step succeed at business growth in any economy.

Biblical Principles to Build a Successful Business

A principle that helps in building a life and building a business is going the second mile. Profitable businesses develop a second-mile mentality. I call this principle the idea of always taking the next or second step. Jesus himself gives this principle in Matthew 5:41. The New Century Version records the statement as, “If someone forces you to go with him one mile, go with him two miles.”

Above all Jesus gives this principle to his followers as a way for them to separate themselves from the culture in which they were living for the purpose of helping others to see Him more clearly. In business, companies also need to separate themselves so that others can see our business more clearly. Every business would be wise to cultivate a second-mile mentality throughout their business.

Too many businesses are expecting second-mile results without giving second-mile service.

How To Develop a Second Step Mentality To Grow Your Business:

Businesses That Practice Second Step Service Find Unexpected Solutions

As a result of Second-mile or second-step service, it inspires people to find solutions for the customers that both please the customer and serve in the business’s best interest. Customer service is really customer creativity. Every company should free their people to solve the problems that their customers face.

Chris DeRose and Noel Tichy, in a Harvard Business Review article, write of the importance of empowering all employees. As a result they write, “Frontline workers not only see service breakdowns but also opportunities for serving customers in entirely new ways. Teaching frontline leaders the basics of designing simple experiments enables organizations to test many more ideas than could ever be orchestrated centrally.”

Great companies empower all employees to solve all the problems that all their customers might experience.

Businesses That Practice Second Step Service Show Unexpected Sympathy

Great businesses listen to their customers. These businesses genuinely care about their customers and want to solve their customer’s problems. Customers want to be listened to and understood. Sometimes all a customer really wants is to have someone listen to their concerns and care about the situation. Companies that care about their customers will always have customers to care for.

Businesses that Practice Second Step Service Create Unexpected Stories.

Businesses that focus on customer service create great customer stories. Every company should pay attention to the stories that they create. The possibility of stories can happen daily. Every day team members can have a focus to creating a new customer story. So Stories are created when customers are listened to and served well.

Businesses that Practice Second Step Service Provide Unexpected Service

Businesses that love their customers create new ways to improve their service to their customers. Author Tommy Newberry has written, “Constantly ask yourself how you can increase your service and contribution. Ask, “How can I triple my value to my boss, to my clients, to the marketplace, to my family?” Write it down. No one can do the minimum and reach the maximum.”

When a company creates more value for its customers, its customers create more value for the company.

Many Biblical values make for good business principles. Maybe one of the most important principles is going the second mile. Roger Staubach once quipped that “There are no traffic jams along the extra mile.” Indeed, businesses and business leaders that choose to go the second mile will find many rewards and benefits.

This article comes from the book “Well Done” The 12 Biblical Business Principles That Leaders Can Use To Grow Their Business and Kingdom Impact. You can get the book at Amazon.

