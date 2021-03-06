https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60446be05db3705aa0abbd41
These police themed books have been routinely described by readers as material that has fascinated those who “don’t like to…
The group behind the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, unveiled a plan Saturday promising “transformational change,” including hiring an independent diversity consultant….
Another woman who worked for Gov. Andrew Cuomo is describing conduct she felt was inappropriate for the workplace. Ana Liss, 35, told The Wall Street Journal in a story published Saturday that when s…
A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial….
From flat battery to full charge in just five minutes — an Israeli start-up has developed technology it says could eliminate the “range anxiety” associated with electric cars….