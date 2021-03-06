https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/canada-post-suspends-mail-delivery-2-toronto-highrises-residents-seen-without-masks/

(CBS CANADA) – Canada Post has suspended mail delivery to two highrise buildings in Toronto because it says some residents who live there are not wearing masks in common areas that postal workers must use to drop off mail.

In an email to CBC Toronto on Sunday, the Crown corporation said mail delivery has been suspended at 100 and 150 Graydon Hall, near Don Mills Road and Highway 401. Residents must now pick up their mail at a Canada Post depot at 70 Wynford Dr., roughly an eight-minute drive or 27-minute bus ride away.

“It’s very frustrating,” May Aboayda, one resident, said on Sunday. “I’m going to move from this building. It’s too much.”

