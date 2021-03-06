https://notthebee.com/article/canadas-post-office-is-refusing-to-deliver-mail-to-2-toronto-highrises-because-some-of-the-residents-arent-wearing-masks/

Okay I’m just going to say it, because it needs to be said: COVID-19 has made us lazy.

It just has.

Sure, we’re all washing our hands after we use the bathroom now; and maybe we sanitize our hands upon entering a room if we notice Karen is in there; but we’ve gotten really, REALLY lazy as of recent.

Here’s an example:

So sure…

Residents in apartment buildings and condos in Toronto are required under a city bylaw to wear masks in common areas, but there are exemptions to the requirement, including children under two and people with medical conditions.

And according to Canada Post “some individuals [inside the two Toronto high-rises] are not wearing masks” in common areas and that’s “a safety risk.”

So the Canada Post—Canada’s primary postal operator—just STOPPED DELIVERING MAIL to these apartments… because a few people inside weren’t wearing masks.

Seriously?

That’s super dumb!

And it’s pure laziness if you ask me.

Okay so let’s just break this down real quick:

So what does a mailman do?

Pretty simple: a mailman delivers mail.

That’s a pretty easy job. I mean, it’s not easy, it’s probably very complicated and difficult. But the act of dropping off the mail once you’ve done all the necessary things to get it to the mailbox… that part seems pretty easy.

But then came Covid.

Sure, those outdoor mailboxes, easy peasy, just drop it in there.

“But what about highrise apartments?” asks the mailman. “How do we deliver mail inside where Covid could just be floating around in the air freely?”

Again, very simple: WEAR A MASK!

NOT THAT HARD. DO YOUR JOB.

“But what if there’s a creepy guy in the lobby without a mask on?” begs the mailman.

JUST WEAR YOUR MASK, YOU’LL BE FINE!

“But I’m Scared!”

Well,

A resident of one of the highrises said it better than I can:

“I think they are using it [as] justification not to do their job.”

