UPDATED 7:35 AM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

The Department of Defense received a request from the Capitol Police to have more than 2,000 troops stay at their post in D.C. for an extra 60 days.

NEW: Capitol Police Chief Pittman writes to congressional leaders asking for their help in getting the proper authorization for a National Guard extension. Pittman seems to indicate that the Senate sergeant-at-arms has yet to sign off on the request. House SAA has approved. pic.twitter.com/SK72G6NHpY — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 4, 2021

During a press conference on Friday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed an official request had been made by acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman.

Testifying before lawmakers, Pittman said there have been continued threats made against elected officials and that added security was necessary.

“We are in receipt of a formal request from the Capitol Police for continued National Guard assistance at the Capitol complex,” Kirby stated. “This request does seek an extension for a number of guardsmen over the next couple of months. We are evaluating the request right now as we do with all others with an eye towards properly balancing the need, balance the need with the resources available. I’m not going to get ahead of that process.”

The 5,200 guardsmen stationed at the Capitol were supposed to leave next week, but Pittman’s request would require some of them stay through May.

