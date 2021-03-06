https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/541973-cbs-reportedly-paid-upwards-of-7-million-for-oprah-interview

CBS reportedly paid between $7 million and $9 million to obtain the rights to air Oprah’s sit-down interview with Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan MarkleMeghan MarkleJudge orders UK paper to print front-page notice of its court loss to Meghan Markle Former ‘Suits’ co-star defends Meghan Markle amid royals controversy Buckingham Palace investigating accusation Meghan Markle bullied staff MORE.

None of the money CBS paid to run the two-hour interview, scheduled to air on the network Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, is going to the couple. Instead, the multi-millions were paid towards licensing fees, which also allow CBS to air the interview internationally, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Other networks, including NBC and ABC, were also in the running to secure the anticipated interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once they obtained the rights, CBS began hiking up the price of its commercial slots during the interview’s air time, reportedly asking about $325,000 for each 30 seconds slot. According to The Wall Street Journal, these figures are around double the typical ad price for during that time frame.

Altogether, the special is one of the most expensive TV events this season, Vanity Fair reports.

The interview will cover the aftermath of the couple’s departure from life as royals, according to a teaser CBS posted to YouTube.

Oprah questions Markle over why she said yes to the interview now, after previously turning down her request in 2018.

“We have the ability to make our own choices,” Markle explains about why the timing is now right for the interview, adding, “In a way, I couldn’t have said yes then — that wasn’t my choice to make.”

She added that going from being an “independent adult” to living under the rules of the crown was hard on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and privilege in some way to be able to say yes, to be able to just make a choice on your own and be able to speak for yourself,” she said.

The interview comes after the couple announced last month that they would not be returning to life as royals.

Markle has recently been accused of bullying staff during her time in Buckingham Palace. Royal officials announced Wednesday that they would be conducting an investigation into the allegations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

