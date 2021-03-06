https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/china-used-china-coronavirus-destroy-freedoms-hong-kong-punish-protesters/

A year ago Hong Kong was shocked by protests across the small city-country. After a year of the China Coronavirus, the protests are gone and the country is now nearly fully under CCP control.

In the fall of 2019, Hong Kong was reeling from protests across the tiny country.

We reported last summer on how China was torturing the small country and using the China Coronavirus as their tool:

A week ago Newsmax reported on how China basically invaded Hong Kong over the past year.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., says China capitalized on the opportunity to impose a strict national security law on Hong Kong last summer as the world turned its attention to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. “China turned around and basically invaded Hong Kong, a quasi-independent city-state that was a Democracy, and took over this city-state against international treaties,” Reschenthaler said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Chris Salcedo Show.”

“So, China is capitalizing, they’re on the move and they are becoming increasingly aggressive.” China in late January arrested more than 50 people under the auspices of Beijing’s new national security law, legislation enacted in June that grants Beijing broad powers to crack down on a variety of political crimes, including meting out life imprisonment for “grave” offenses.

While the world froze in fear from the China coronavirus, individual freedoms around the world were destroyed.

