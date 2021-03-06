https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/06/chris-bedford-second-capitol-insurrection-all-i-saw-were-joggers-and-birds/

Federalist Senior Editor Chris Bedford on Fox News Thursday night broke down his experience covering what corporate press said would amount to a second wave of violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The scene, however, Bedford said, depicted a far different reality than Democrats and their allies in legacy media hysterically predicted.

“I saw joggers. I heard birds. … I saw a lot of reporters. There were camera crews set up, and there were also some National Guardsmen there behind the razor wire,” Bedford said, recalling what he saw as he wandered the occupied streets of the nation’s capital in the total absence of a single militant QAnon conspiracist. “Here in Washington, D.C., it sort of feels like the world did end in 2020.”

Thousands of National Guardsmen descended on the nation’s capital in the aftermath of the early January riots, exploited by Democrats after the left vilified the brief and minimal military presence last summer to protect memorials of actual social justice warriors defaced by self-proclaimed social justice warriors.

Prophesies of a second attack on the Capitol Thursday rose from an FBI bulletin warning that “domestic extremists” prepared to “take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove democratic lawmakers on or about the 4th of March.”

Washington Post, 7:47am: “Ahead of another possible attack on the Capitol,” the FBI wants to be allowed to break into American citizens’ encrypted communication. Washington Post, 2:00pm: That possible attack on the Capitol turned out to be a “mirage.” pic.twitter.com/QN6jVWrzM0 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) March 4, 2021

No such attack materialized.

I was told there was going to be an insurrection? Guys you’re making me feel kinda silly down here. pic.twitter.com/E2peIa6gvc — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) March 4, 2021

