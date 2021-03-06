https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/06/cnns-hot-take-on-how-biden-could-be-the-most-transformative-president-in-75-years-is-up-for-interpretation/

Make sure to wear oven mitts before attempting to handle one of the latest opinion pieces served up by CNN, because it’s the hottest of hot takes:

Well, Biden’s certainly transformed the “incoming presidents always have a press conference” tradition!

You can’t spell CNN without the N in “delusional.”

In a way, it depends on what your definition of “transformative” is:

Another aspect to the story is quite special: Apparently the federal government doesn’t control enough of our lives:

This just keeps getting more ridiculous.

It’s hilarious how the wish is to increase the size of government (which will bring with it job and business-killing regulations) while “finding” extra tax revenues to pay for it. Good luck with that!

