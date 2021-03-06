https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/06/cnns-jake-tapper-notes-that-dc-is-an-accountability-free-town-remains-silent-on-his-accountability-free-network/

ThinkProgress founder Judd Legum noted in a tweet Friday that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce was attempting to provide cover to corporations to resume donating to the 147 Republicans who “voted to overturn the election.”

BREAKING: In a memo, the @USChamber attempts to provide cover to corporations to resume donating to the 147 Republicans who voted to overturn the election “We do not believe it’s appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification” — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 5, 2021

The memo written by @USChamber‘s National Political Director, @ashleewrich, argues that only members of Congress involved in “organizing the rally of January 6th or continuing to push debunked conspiracy theories” are culpable FULL MEMO: https://t.co/uvCltLoMrj — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 5, 2021

Hang on there … so the Chamber is holding certain members of Congress accountable, just not every one who voted not to certify the election — just as Democrats had voted in January 2017 not to certify the election. CNN’s Jake Tapper must have missed the follow-up tweet.

Inevitable. DC is an accountability-free town. https://t.co/NR24kCTESM — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 6, 2021

Just as CNN is an accountability-free network. https://t.co/EF2YTVNQfy — Michael J. Head (@Michaelthehead) March 6, 2021

We would say that CNN is an accountability-free network, but it did have to make a substantial payout to Nick Sandmann for libeling him. So there was that one time.

Now do CNN https://t.co/OBjtxww9C4 — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) March 6, 2021

I’m almost starting to wonder if Tapper is indeed the biggest hypocrite working at CNN. Needless to say there is some very stiff competition for this title.. https://t.co/It2gSpaq9R — Adam (@Flames_Jays_83) March 6, 2021

For instance, this guy spent years pushing an absolutely insane Russia collusion conspiracy theory, seriously harming the country, and was never held even remotely accountable. https://t.co/GktHys08Sx — Ibrahim Banks 🤴🏽🥂 (@itsIBRAHIMBANKS) March 6, 2021

Garbage reporter who peddled and amplified Adam Schiff’s dangerous lies for years on end talks about accountability. https://t.co/5epC2pNxcB — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 6, 2021

Where’s Jakes accountability in propagating the Russian collusion myth? https://t.co/cdOgRVrR2A — Sam Cupper (@CupperSam) March 6, 2021

Tapper spent 4 years spreading lies about Russia stealing the 2016 election. This culminated in months-long riots that caused dozens of deaths, thousands of injuries, and billions in damage. Tapper has faced 0 accountability. https://t.co/YR5001pBUp — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 6, 2021

For instance, this guy spent years pushing an absolutely insane Russia collusion conspiracy theory, seriously harming the country, and was never held even remotely accountable. https://t.co/ffSsuP8Kmi — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 6, 2021

Y’all ever get to the bottom of how all your paid contributors lied to you about Russian collusion for four years? https://t.co/UuYSUkTiW7 — DaleJacksonBooks.com (@TheDaleJackson) March 6, 2021

Brett Kavanaugh would like a word https://t.co/ViBflRuQ1Y — Neanderthal Scholar Poso (@JackPosobiec) March 6, 2021

Hey Jake, Did you ever reach out to Brett Kavanaugh & his family and apologize for calling him a gang rapist?#AcCoUnTaBiLiTy https://t.co/jsiJ1kC80i — 🇺🇸Proud American🇺🇸 (@Trump2Usa) March 6, 2021

Lois Lerner is very thankful for this. https://t.co/gJ3i8vXTOP — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) March 6, 2021

It’s literally how you’ve survived there and are still employed. https://t.co/AVEm6tNAcm — Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) March 6, 2021

And thats why you are there so you won’t have to be held accountable for the falsehoods your network pushed for the last decade. https://t.co/zNkJ0e6mVd — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) March 6, 2021

When will the corrupt media be held accountable? https://t.co/w5lVisXKas — 🇺🇸 doctorcherokee 🇺🇸 (@doctorcherokee) March 6, 2021

Has your #fakenews network apologized for all of the #fakenews it reports? Michael Avenatti was your guest 24/7. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) March 6, 2021

There was that time in 2017 when three CNN journalists held themselves accountable for a retracted story about Anthony Scaramucci and Russia and resigned. That sort of counts.

