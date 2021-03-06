https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/06/cnns-jake-tapper-notes-that-dc-is-an-accountability-free-town-remains-silent-on-his-accountability-free-network/

ThinkProgress founder Judd Legum noted in a tweet Friday that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce was attempting to provide cover to corporations to resume donating to the 147 Republicans who “voted to overturn the election.”

Hang on there … so the Chamber is holding certain members of Congress accountable, just not every one who voted not to certify the election — just as Democrats had voted in January 2017 not to certify the election. CNN’s Jake Tapper must have missed the follow-up tweet.

We would say that CNN is an accountability-free network, but it did have to make a substantial payout to Nick Sandmann for libeling him. So there was that one time.

There was that time in 2017 when three CNN journalists held themselves accountable for a retracted story about Anthony Scaramucci and Russia and resigned. That sort of counts.

