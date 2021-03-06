https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2021/03/06/covid-relief-bill-passes-senate-now-back-to-house-for-another-round-of-stupidity-n338525
About The Author
Related Posts
Leo Brent Bozell IV, Son of Media Research Center's Brent Bozell, Charged In Capitol Unrest
February 16, 2021
Fox News Continues Its Hellbent Race to the Ratings Basement as Newsmax TV Host Makes History by Knocking off Prime Time Star
December 9, 2020
Andrew Cuomo's House of Cards Finally Comes Crashing Down as NY Health Officials Make a Big Move
February 1, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy