https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/03/06/crazy-biden-administration-officials-tweets-come-back-to-bite-him-n338479
About The Author
Related Posts
Pelosi Tried to Foment a Military Coup Against Trump
January 9, 2021
Biden's DHS Wants to Focus More On Vaccinating Illegal Immigrants Than Deporting Them
February 2, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy