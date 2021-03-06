http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aN2ROwOtzAU/

During an interview on the Fox News Channel on Saturday, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that the Biden administration is “listening to immigrants and activists” in forming their immigration policy, and that while listening to immigrants and activists is fine, they also need to listen to the Border Patrol and local communities.

Cuellar said, “The problem is, they’re listening to immigrants and activists, which is okay, but they’ve got to listen to the local communities, and they’ve got to listen to those men and women in green. Because, first of all, our Border Patrol agents have not been vaccinated, not all of them. we have to get them vaccinated. we’ve got to get our NGOs vaccinated as we’re letting thousands of people [come] in.”

