(THE HILL) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) memoir has seen a “precipitous drop” in sales in recent weeks amid scandals around his handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes and sexual harassment allegations, Bloomberg News reports.

Market researcher NPD Group told the outlet that only 300 copies of “America’s Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” moved in February, while the book has sold over 45,800 units since it was released in October.

Kristen McLean, an NPD analyst, told Bloomberg that a steep-drop off in sales within eight weeks is common for political books, but said Cuomo’s book saw a “precipitous drop” in sales five weeks ago. It went from selling several thousand to less than 200 copies a week, she said.

