UFC President Dana White has been against corona lockdowns since before there were corona lockdowns. Members of the sports media sometimes sounded like they were rooting AGAINST sports. Dana White told them to suck it. Ran events on his own island. Made sure to rub it back in the faces of the haters after the UFC had a hugely successful year.

So it’s no surprise to hear White’s already been on the phone with Texas. Governor Greg Abbott announced this week he was giving Texans back the freedom that he took away from them. Businesses can now open at 100%. At the UFC 259 press conference, Dana’s promised the UFC will be the first live show.





Dana White: UFC 260 could be in Texas with the State opening up youtu.be

Yes, as soon as the governor of Texas said that, I called. Dallas said no. I’m working on Houston. We’ll see if we can get Houston done. I want to go to Texas ASAP. I’ll go in the next two, three weeks. I’m ready to roll. We’ll be first. We’ll open this thing up. We’ll sell it out and be on our way.

There have been other events with live audiences over the past few months. But they’ve been mostly outside, and at limited capacity. Dana White wants the UFC to be the first indoor, 100% capacity live event. Personally, I think he can pull it off. Other promoters will hold back, afraid of the negative press and critics attacking them. Critics that Outkick’s Clay Travis points out don’t speak for a vast majority of sports fans. Dana White could give a damn. The dude openly supported Donald Trump in 2020. If he didn’t care about the haters and losers over that, he’s not going to care about people criticizing now.

We’ll see if he can pull off UFC 260 somewhere deep in the heart of Texas. UFC 259 is at the UFC compound in Las Vegas. Jan Błachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson, and Petr Yan vs. uncrowned champion Aljamain Sterling.





