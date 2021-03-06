https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/democrats-agree-cut-weekly-unemployment-benefits-25/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Senate Democrats have agreed to lower the weekly unemployment benefit from $400 to $300 per week in their COVID-19 stimulus bill, however they extended them through September, according to Politico.

In addition, the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits will be tax-free, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing an aide.

The changes, included in a new amendment readied by Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), were hatched by a team of moderate and progressive Democrats, and will be presented during the Senate’s Friday marathon voting session on amendments. It ” also links up the expiration of unemployment benefits with the current lapse of government funding at the end of September,” according to the report.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

