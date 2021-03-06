http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sGSPRbocaxQ/

Democrats voted against his amendment to the proposed coronavirus relief package that would have stopped American taxpayers’ money from going to illegal aliens in $1,400 stimulus checks, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Saturday.

Sen. Cruz announced the news in a Facebook post, referencing a tweet from the Senate Republican Cloakroom Staff:

Democrats just voted against my amendment that would have prevented American taxpayer dollars from being handed out to illegal aliens in the form of $1,400 stimulus checks. Posted by Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday, March 6, 2021

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Friday, Cruz said, “Not only does this COVID bill fail to address the real needs of the American people who are suffering, but it hands out billions in taxpayer dollars to illegal immigrants.”

The senator’s office told the outlet blocking the checks would save citizens nearly $8 billion.

“Congress should come together to pass my amendment to stop this,” he continued, adding, “We need to stand for the American people, get our kids back to school, and reopen our small businesses.”

In its current form, the package could allow illegal aliens to secure subsidies for COBRA healthcare premiums.

“Last month, Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Todd Young (R-IN) helped pass a budget amendment — with support from eight swing state Democrats — to make it more difficult for stimulus checks for illegal aliens to be included in the relief package,” the report said.

Cruz’s social media followers expressed their disappointment at his announcement on Saturday.

“All of our benefits should have the statement ‘for American citizens only’ included or added now!” one person said.

“I am so sick of this Free-for-all WITH OUR MONEY since the new POTUS,” another commented.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has reportedly signed off on a plan to tighten eligibility for stimulus payments, according to Breitbart News.

“The direct payments would remain at the $1,400 level, the phase-outs thresholds would remain the same, but caps would fall. As a result, more Americans would be cut off from payments,” the article concluded.

