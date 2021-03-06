https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/06/do-you-know-who-can-open-to-100-percent-capacity-president-bidens-reception-centers-for-migrant-minors/

Earlier this week you probably saw lefties melt down when the governors of Texas and Mississippi (and Democrat-controlled Connecticut) announced that they were allowing businesses to reopen at 100 percent capacity. You probably also saw that President Biden’s “migrant overflow facilities” are doing big business. CNN had reported that the Biden administration had sent a memo notifying these facilities that they could temporarily open back up to pre-COVID-19 levels, acknowledging “extraordinary circumstances.”

Axios is reporting that the CDC is OK with Biden filling his cages to 100 percent capacity, even though at the start of the pandemic cities (and ICE) were letting inmates walk for fear of the coronavirus spreading in prisons.

SCOOP: The CDC is allowing shelters handling child migrants to expand to 100% capacity, abandoning a requirement to stay near 50% as a COVID precaution. https://t.co/sRzKl6pUdq — Axios (@axios) March 5, 2021

Biden is filling them cages full of kids. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 5, 2021

Excellent. Let’s pack them at max capacity, make sure they all get Covid, and then send them to inner parts of the country. Wonderful. Brilliant. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) March 5, 2021

Xiden creates a COVID super spreader even on the southern border. — Caveman Deetz (@tahDeetz) March 6, 2021

Because rules don’t apply to democrats — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) March 6, 2021

i love hypocrisy — chad in hell (@endofanerajc) March 5, 2021

So this means schools can be back with in person sessions now, right? 🧐 — Robert Peter (@rpeter99) March 6, 2021

Classic @JoeBiden . Following in @BarackObama ‘s footsteps of locking up children. — Brad Wesley (@beef_house123) March 6, 2021

And yet schools can’t open. — D Meyer (@DarrenMeyer22) March 6, 2021

If ever the US Government wants to donate one of those facilities, I have seven acres that I could put it on & open it up to homeless Veterans. A smaller one would nice to be added for a Mess Hall type facility. Thanks in advance! — Mike Archer (@MikeArc39439138) March 5, 2021

Who filled the cages to 100% capacity, Joe? — Ben Arcuri (@ArcuriBen) March 5, 2021

What happens if he says they can go free because of COVID shelter limitations? — james fry (@jamesfr30671896) March 5, 2021

Like the prisoners we mentioned above?

Those are beautiful cages. — Riszka Karadwipa (@RiszkaKaradwipa) March 5, 2021

Style book reminder: it’s “shelters”, now. — Lowell George Washington (@deanriehm) March 6, 2021

From what we heard, the Biden administration is going to start calling them “reception centers.”

Trust the science, baby! — Albus, Corporate Wizard (@NewRightNow1) March 5, 2021

It’s over ! Open up the country 100% we did it!! — son of Bronco (@SchoelNikki) March 6, 2021

Can’t go to the gym though — Kung Lao (@kunglao70) March 5, 2021

When can schools and restaurants go to 100% capacity? — bjm92649 (@bjm92649) March 6, 2021

Are these the concentration camps @AOC was talking about? — thinly sourced (@thinlysourced) March 6, 2021

Has anyone pointed out yet when an administration is very soft on immigration like Biden’s, it incentivizes thousands to make the dangerous journey and come? Those damn unintended consequences… — M0ser (@TM0s41) March 5, 2021

They will allow 100% capacity for child migrant facilities but have a problem with our children’s schools opening at any capacity. This makes no sense. — Justin (@mauljm) March 6, 2021

Remember this is different than kids in cages. — Neville Longbottom’s Toad, Trevor (@TrevorLongbotom) March 5, 2021

He wants to make sure COVID is full blown before he releases them into America. — JetDoc✈️ (@JetDoc87) March 6, 2021

pic.twitter.com/10eSSd2Vy6 — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) March 5, 2021

Good thing the cages are open so the covid can diffuse. — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) March 5, 2021

The CDC sucks. — Blah BLAH (@BlahBLALALALAL) March 5, 2021

There’s no crisis at the border, though.

Related:

Biden admin reportedly gives *green light to open back up to pre-Covid capacity (*migrant holding facilities only) https://t.co/tVMe8SGZEv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 5, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

