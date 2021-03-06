https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/dolly-partons-rendition-amazing-grace-may-become-tennessees-official-hymn/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – The version of “Amazing Grace” sung by Christian country singer Dolly Parton may just become the official state hymn of Tennessee, Church Leaders reports. Two lawmakers introduced a house bill in Tennessee’s state legislature that would make the song the official song of the state. The purpose, according to the bill, is to “recognize songs of historic significance that have influenced” the state of Tennessee.

Though the song was written by an English pastor who was formerly a slave trader until he realized how wrong it was to do such things after he became a Christian, the bill states the song was chosen because, in addition to commemorating the life of John Newman and solidifying the cause he fought for, “‘Amazing Grace’ has since been recorded by various artists with strong connections to Tennessee, including Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Tennessee Ernie Ford, the Spirit of Memphis Quartet, the Fairfield Four, Willie Nelson, Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, the Oak Ridge Boys, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, and Garth Brooks.”

