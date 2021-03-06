https://www.oann.com/eric-swalwell-claims-emotional-distress-in-new-lawsuit-against-president-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eric-swalwell-claims-emotional-distress-in-new-lawsuit-against-president-trump

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:12 PM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

Eric Swalwell has been suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome for years and now he’s suing President Trump, claiming the 45th President is personally responsible for the “severe emotional distress” he claims to be afflicted with since the January 6th protests.

This as Jason Miller, Senior Advisor to the President, slams Swalwell for simply “doing the bidding of his Chinese masters.”

One America’s Natalie Harp has more.

