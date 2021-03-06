https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/finish-president-trump-started-texas-rep-introduces-bill-finish-border-wall-texas/

Texas State Rep. Bryan Slayton (R) has introduced a bill to finish the border wall in Texas.

We all know Biden has opened the flood gates at our border. That’s why today, I have filed HB 2862 to finish President Trump’s wall in Texas. If the federal government won’t do its job protecting American citizens, then Texas will stand in the gap and do it for them.#txlege — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) March 4, 2021

It’s time to finish what President Trump started! Let’s build the wall!https://t.co/8j3aTcCcx8 — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) March 5, 2021

From The Texan.news:

Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Canton) filed legislation on Thursday to direct the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to finish former President Trump’s border wall project using state funds.

The state representative contended that President Biden should not stop Texans from finishing what the last administration started. “President Trump fought to bring real border security and was opposed by Republicans and Democrats in Congress. While hundreds of miles of new wall were built under his leadership, the Biden administration has already ceased border wall construction,” Slaton said in a press statement. “It is time for Texas to stand up and finish the work that President Trump started. Let’s finish building the border wall now,” he added.

Even with the political establishment lined up against him, Trump was able to complete hundreds of miles of the border wall.

Terribly, Joe Biden has halted the construction of the border wall, making Americans less safe and costing the U.S. jobs.

The legislation also requires any contractor working on the project to use e-verify – a program that makes sure those who are being hired are legal Americans and not illegal aliens.

Build The Wall!

