The Fulton County district attorney is investigating former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump announces new tranche of endorsements DeSantis, Pence tied in 2024 Republican poll Lawmakers demand changes after National Guard troops at Capitol sickened from tainted food MORE and has enlisted the help of a racketeering expert for the job, sources told Reuters.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has hired John Floyd, an expert in racketeering cases, to help with her investigation into Trump’s calls during the counting of Georgia votes during the 2020 election.

Trump is being investigated after his call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), during which he told the secretary to “find” the votes to help him win the state.

The source told Reuters that Floyd will “help as needed” during the Trump investigation when issues of racketeering are brought up.

The criminality of the call has been up for debate as Democratic lawmakers have been calling for an investigation since January.

Willis will be investigating charges of “solicitation of election fraud, the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies, conspiracy, racketeering,” Reuters reported.

Willis wants to determine if Trump, and others associated with the pressure put on Georgia, broke the law and will be looking at securing subpoenas for evidence.

Willis said in February that she will also be investigating Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSenate holds longest vote in history as Democrats scramble to save relief bill Biden helps broker Senate deal on unemployment benefits Senate braces for ‘God-awful,’ ‘stupid’ session ahead of COVID-19 relief vote MORE’s (R-S.C.) calls with the secretary.

Graham’s spokesperson responded to the investigation saying Graham “never asked the Secretary of State to disqualify a ballot cast by anyone.”

If a person is convicted of racketeering in Georgia, they could pay a big fine and spend up to 20 years in prison.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office did not respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

