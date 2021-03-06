https://thepoliticalinsider.com/gop-rep-claims-pelosi-is-trying-to-distract-from-her-own-capitol-riots-responsibility-she-is-ultimately-responsible/

Rep. Jerry Carl (R-AL) called out Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday, claiming that the latest moves she’s made in regards to January’s Capitol riots are just meant to “distract” from her own culpability in what happened.

Carl Calls Out Pelosi

Carl pointed out that as Speaker, it’s Pelosi who is ultimately responsible for day-to-day administration of the U.S. Capitol, which includes the security there.

“I think January 6 — Pelosi is trying to cover up here involvement in that,” he said. “She should have played a larger role because she is ultimately responsible for that security. I think she’s trying to distract from that, so she doesn’t take any heat for it.”

“Not for a minute do I think she would encourage it,” Carl added. “That’s not what I’m saying. But I think she left security very, very weak for obvious reasons. I think a lot of this stuff is pure distraction. I think she’s pulling away.”

Carl Doubles Down

Not stopping there, Carl went on to say that Pelosi has been talking to a base that has “always supported her,” including Hollywood and other leftwing institutions.

“You know, hindsight is 20/20,” he said. “I don’t want to blame anybody. The people that came here to do harm — we need to take care of that. We need to prosecute that. We need to make sure they’re accountable. But you know, when they talk about insurgents of people — so many of those were sightseers. That’s what these reports are bringing out.”

“There may have been 50 or 100 characters, but everybody else was just sightseers,” Carl added. “They followed the crowd, the group effort of just moving in one direction. We should have done a much better job.”

“But the way Nancy Pelosi responds — we’re spending $2 million a week for a high fence with razor wire with our National Guard, which we stop and talk — everyone tries making a point of thanking them for their service” he continued.

“You know, we take them from their families, from their jobs,” Carl concluded. “I don’t know what it’s costing us outside of D.C. But here, it costs us $2 million a week for that fence to be up and those guardsmen to be on the frontlines.”

