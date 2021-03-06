http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9yVsqGyTwkc/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) stated that the sexual harassment charges against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo shouldn’t “overshadow” the nursing home scandal, and on the sexual harassment charges, “there is due process. But these people who died in nursing homes aren’t getting their due process right now.”

Tenney said, “I don’t want any of this to overshadow how serious the cover-up of the nursing home scandal is, and the falsification of records, which has just been revealed by a Wall Street Journal article, that Gov. Cuomo’s staff and Gov. Cuomo, and certain[ly] his entire inner circle was aware of this, have covered up the tragic deaths of nursing home residents and his failed policy, all while he was writing a book about his great leadership during this period of time. So, I do take these sexual harassment cases seriously, but there is due process. But these people who died in nursing homes aren’t getting their due process right now. And, in fact, the governor won an Emmy for his performances on news every single day during this crisis.”

