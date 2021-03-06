https://www.oann.com/johnson-not-seeking-3rd-term-in-2022-is-probably-my-preference/

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI). (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT – Friday, March 5, 2021

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said he will likely not run for re-election in the upcoming midterm elections. During an interview on Friday, Johnson claimed leaving office is probably his current preference.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

Johnson cited a pledge he made in 2016 when he told constituents he wouldn’t run for a third term. Despite calls from consultants to make a decision soon, Johnson said he will hold off.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., steps into an elevator as the Senate holds a voting marathon on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that's expected to end with the chamber's approval of the measure, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. When the Senate took up the measure on Thursday, Johnson forced an extraordinary half-day holdup on the bill by demanding the chamber's clerks read aloud the entire 628-page measure which took 10 hours and 44 minutes and ended shortly after 2 a.m. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

“These elections are way too long,” Johnson noted. “They spend way too much money and in the last couple cycles, some of these U.S. Senate seats have cost $100 million. That is grotesque, it is absurd. It is money primarily all wasted, so I’ll save everyone a lot, lot of money.”

Johnson added he’ll reveal his final decision when it’s the right time, stressing it will not interfere with primary races.

