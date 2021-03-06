https://www.oann.com/johnson-not-seeking-3rd-term-in-2022-is-probably-my-preference/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT – Friday, March 5, 2021

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said he will likely not run for re-election in the upcoming midterm elections. During an interview on Friday, Johnson claimed leaving office is probably his current preference.

Johnson cited a pledge he made in 2016 when he told constituents he wouldn’t run for a third term. Despite calls from consultants to make a decision soon, Johnson said he will hold off.

“These elections are way too long,” Johnson noted. “They spend way too much money and in the last couple cycles, some of these U.S. Senate seats have cost $100 million. That is grotesque, it is absurd. It is money primarily all wasted, so I’ll save everyone a lot, lot of money.”

Johnson added he’ll reveal his final decision when it’s the right time, stressing it will not interfere with primary races.

